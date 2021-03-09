Tragedy as fire burn four family members to ashes in Bida, Niger state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

The Ancient city of Bida, headquarters of Bida local government area of Niger state was thrown into mourning on Monday as four family members were burnt into ashes in an early morning inferno.

Two wives and grandchildren of the owner of the building were consumed by the fire.

The name of the two wives are Hajiya Salamatu and Hajiya Jummai Kabaraini.

The name of grandchildren of the deceased husband is Hauwa and Khairatu Mahmud kabaraini.

Our Correspondent gathered that the fire which started late night on Monday razed the expanse building completely.

Besides the loss of lives, all valuables including moveable and immovable properties were completely consumed by the fire.

The owner of the building who is said to be a prominent indigene of Bida town, Alhaji Ahmadu Kabaraini is late but head of the family, Alhaji Sallau Kabaraini told Journalists that the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

“Nobody can say the actual cause of the fire. We just saw the fire between 1:30-2am. While some people are saying it was from electrical fault, some said it was from Gas but till now, we the family members cannot say the actual cause,”he remarked.

However, our Correspondent also lthat an electrical fault in the building must have led to the inferno.

The Etsu Nupe, Chairman of the state Council of Traditional rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has sent condolence message to the affected family.

Represented by the Mayakin Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Aliyu Mayaki, the Etsu Nupe called on the family members to see the incident as an act of God.

Chief of Imam of Bida, Sheik Adamu Yakatun led the funeral prayers as the deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: