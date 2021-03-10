Fake soldier meets his waterloo in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Twenty-eight year old Ogbonnia Paul Chukwudi met his waterloo as his was arrested by security operatives after successfully impersonating as a soldiers for four years in Cross River State.

The fake soldier from Ebonyi State has been impersonating for the past four years before his apprehension by NSCDC.

Vanguard learned that the suspect was arrested by officers of the NSCDC at Igoli, Ogoja and handed over to the 130 Battalion who after preliminary investigation handed the fake officer to the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

Speaking at the 13 Brigade Headquarters on Wednesday while handing over the fake soldier to the Police for prosecution, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General MA Abdullahi said the suspect has been impersonating for the past 4 years.

Brigadier General Abdullahi who spoke through Major SN Ikpeme said several items were recovered from the impersonator.

He said: “During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the suspect has been presenting himself as a serving soldier for four years.

“Items recovered from his residence at 7 stadium road, Igoli Ogoja includes camouflage t shirt, some of his pictures on military uniform, fake Military ID card, prescreening certificate of the Nigerian Army among others”, he said.

He added that the suspect and the exhibits have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

He requested for update from the police of the outcome of it’s investigation so as to update the Brigade’s crime record.

The assistant Police Public Relations Officer ,ASP Ewa Igiri who received the suspect and exhibits said further investigations will be carried out and the suspect prosecuted accordingly.

Ogbonnia Paul, the suspect told journalist that the uniform belonged to his father adding that this was the highest mistake if his life .

