Face of Culture Nigeria, Princess Victoria Aiyejina engaging steps of impressive relevance

In Nigeria and across Africa, several young and vibrant young girls have continue to carve a niche for themselves in the career of modeling and pageantry. Amongst them is Princess Victoria Aiyejina, who emerged winner of Face of Culture Nigeria 2020/2021 edition, held few months ago in Abuja.

In her zeal to remain unequivocally relevant as a feminist making significant impacts, the Edo Born and versatile Beauty Queen is also an upcoming Nollywood Actress, an outstanding Enterpreneur and also a Humanitarian. She founded her Non Governmental organisations known as Princess Victoria Foundation.

In a background review on her career, it is on record that Princess Victoria Aiyejina had earlier won Miss NGO Nigeria Diaspora in 2019, before she contested and won face of Culture Nigeria in the subsistent year. She currently holds a degree in Mass Communication from Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa State and is presently based in Abuja, though she had her childhood and early life in Edo State.

Hailing from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo in a community called Ososo, the devoted and dedicated versatile Beauty Queen is optimistic that her reign as Face of Culture 2020/2021 will support the imminently in promoting our local cultures across Africa, thereby preserving our cultural heritage.

