EXTRA: Buhari appoints Zacch as Executive Secretary of Sugar Council

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Adedeji Zacch as the Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council NSDC.

Director, Information, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Willie Bassey who disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja said the Appointment is with effect from 10th March, 2021.

According to him, the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provisions of Section 5 (1) of the National Sugar Development Council (Establishment Act, 1993).

“Mr. Adedeji Zacch holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management & Accounting and Masters Degree in Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as well as an Executive Certificate in Economic Development from Harvard, Kennedy School of Government, Boston, U.S.A with 15 years experience as Chartered Accountant.

“Until the appointment, he had served as Corporate Affairs Manager (West Africa) at the Procter & Gamble Company, Lagos and Commissioner for Finance, Oyo State from 2011-2015.

“Mr. President enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties”, the statement added.

