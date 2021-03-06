Breaking News
Expatriates kidnapped in Gabon, rescued in Rivers for $300,000 ransom

The victims at 6 Div, Bori Camp

* Ransom facilitators, victims handed over to DSS

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT –  Ten  foreigners kidnapped in Gabon have been rescued in Tombia, a creek in Bille waterways, Degema Local Government Area, Rivers state with a ransom of $300,000 paid for their freedom.

The victims, including six Chinese, three Indonesians and and one Gabonese along with four Nigerians said to have facilitated their release were rescued on  Saturday by men of the 29 Battalion, under 6 Division, Nigeria Army with support from local vigilante.

Commanding Officer, 29 Battalion, Lt Col Mohammed Yahaya, gave preliminary findings at the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, where he handed over the rescued foreigners and the Nigerian negotiators of their ransom and release to men of the Department of State Security (DSS) for further investigations on the incident.

Yahaya said, “From preliminarily findings, they were kidnapped off the coast of Gabon 7 February and brought into Nigerian creeks. A ransom of $300,000 was paid to secure their release before we came in.

“After that settlement, as they were about bringing them out of the creeks, they had issues that made the even susceptible to kidnapping again.

“So, men of the 29 Battalion, under the 6 Division, in conjunction with local vigilante launched that operation and were able to rescue them.

“They have a trolley, Socipeg, registered in Gabon. It was in course of their fishing activities that they were kidnapped. DSS are expected to do further investigations to unravel the circumstance and enable us go after the abductors.”

