Excitement as Titan Trust Bank pays customers N5 for every dollar

Kindly Share This Story:

Customers of Titan Trust Bank Limited, have expressed utmost excitement as the lender pays an extra N5 for every dollar received into their domiciliary accounts or as cash over the counter.

Adaeze Udensi, Ph.D, the bank’s executive director, said the decision aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s ‘Naira 4 Dollar’ scheme to encourage the inflow of diaspora remittances into the country.

The scheme runs from March 8 to May 8.

While commending the CBN for the scheme, Udensi noted that “Titan Trust Bank is passionate about its customers and everything we do is centred around giving them more.”

READ ALSO:

Titan Trust Bank was formed to take advantage of the identified gaps in the Nigerian banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.

In just 15 months of its commercial operations, Titan Trust Bank was recognized on the global stage by the New York-based Global Finance Magazine, as the ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in Nigeria for the year 2021’, an award previously won by only the first-tier banks in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: