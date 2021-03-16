Ex-miners’ boss calls on FG to suspend increase in PMS pump price

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Former National President of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Sani Shehu, Monday, called on the Federal Government, to suspend the increase in Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, pump price.

Shehu speaking with Vanguard expressed worry over the recent hike of the commodity to N212 per liter, and said this will make it difficult for miners to meet the cost of operation at mining sites as most machines used in mining run on petrol.

He said: “It will affect the mining sector negatively as fuel is needed to run the mining machinery, it will also affect the haulage of minerals from mines to different destinations, fueling of generators used in beneficiating minerals as electricity is inadequate.

“For the economy in general, it will impact negatively on the standard of living of the people because fuel affects almost every human activities of the people.

“This Government must remember that it voted into power on the promise of social democracy, meaning that the welfare of the people will be given priority but if you count how many times fuel price has been increased you doubt if the Government cares about our welfare.

“I therefore passionately appeal that the increase in the price of fuel should be suspended for now.”

However, he also acknowledged and added that “Part of the major achievement of this Government is the availability of fuel to Nigerian at an affordable price.

“Giving the difficulties Nigerians are going through, due the COVID 19, inflation, the security challenges, etc. It is wrong to completely deregulate the oil sector at this material time.”

Meanwhile, following the pump price increase of the commodity to N212.61, Civil Nigerians have been reacting over the development and kicked against it.

A template released by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, which increased petrol pump price to N212.61 per litre generated the reactions and calls for suspending the increase that has currently led to a scarcity of the commodity for over one week with queue of motorists various at filling stations across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

