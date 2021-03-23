European American University honours Prince Williams-Joel with doctorate

Kindly Share This Story:

European American University (EAU) has awarded cerebra lawyer, Prince Onwenieke Williams-Joel Esq with an honorary doctorate degree in recognition of his contributions to real estate development and corporate leadership in the legal industry across Africa.

Reacting to the honour, the astute legal practitioner, Dr. Prince Joel, who was bestowed the award of Doctor of Arts in Legal Practice, Real Estate Development and Corporate Leadership, honoris Causa, lauded the university.

In his acceptance speech at the event that took place on March 19, he said: “This came as a pleasant surprise for me and I feel honoured.

“I never expected this prestigious honour from the European American University. I see it as a reward of the hard work I have put into real estate and corporate legal practice over the years.”

READ ALSO:

Dr. Prince Joel, who further appreciated the university and well wishers present at the event said, “I do not take this honorary degree for granted and I will take it as a challenge to make more contributions to the legal practice in Africa.”

Also speaking at the event, the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Dr.(Mrs) J. C. Ahamefula Egbuta, confirmed that the award of Doctor of Arts in Legal Practice, Real Estate Development and Corporate Leadership, Honoris Causa with all rights, and privileges of the university was conferred on Prince O. Williams-Joel.

She said: “The honorary doctorate degree is the university’s initiative to reward African ambassadors who have conquered the world due to the quality, important and continuous contributions to humanity and academics.

“Prince Joel was chosen on the basis of his distinguished reputations, outstanding achievements, exemplary leadership and extraordinary contributions to humanity, academics and legal practice in Africa.”

Dr. Egbuta further noted that the honour is well deserved and encouraged Dr. Prince Joel not to relent in his good works.

Other principal officers of the institution present at the ceremony were Professor Aro Olugbemiga Olusegun and Dr. Kunle Oshideko, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: