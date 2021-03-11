EUROPA LEAGUE: Sokratis hoping to spoil Arsenal’s silverware hopes

Kindly Share This Story:

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is confident Olympiakos can shackle Arsenal’s match-winners as he predicted another Europa League upset for the Gunners.

The Greece defender left Arsenal to join the Super League champions after having his contract terminated in January. Having been left out of the squads for both the Premier League and Europa League, Sokratis did not feature for Arsenal at all during the first half of the current season.

He played alongside Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in north London as well as at Borussia Dortmund so knows what to expect from the striker and his former team-mates – but believes they can be kept quiet over the two legs of their round-of-16 clash.

“It is tough to play against top players. We know Aubameyang and (Alexandre) Lacazette are great players and if they have their day they can decide a match, however, today we will be the ones to win the match and have a great evening.”

“As a far as I am concerned it is a bit bizarre (to be playing Arsenal), as two months ago I was team-mates with many of these guys from Arsenal.

“This is not something that you get every day in football. However, it is a major challenge for me. It’s a new challenge and my mind is set on winning.”

