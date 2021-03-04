Ethnic youth leaders,ACHRJ hail Emefiele’s economic devt  plan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Youth leaders from various ethnic nationalities and the African Centre for Human Rights and Justice have hailed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for his outstanding support to the private sector to drive the Nigerian economy.

This was contained in a joint communiqué released after a 2-day roundtable on economic challenges and the role of the youth in leading a viable Nigeria.

The communique,signed by Chinwendu Nduka Edede,who represented African Centre for Human Rights and Justice,said:”The Roundtable applauded the CBN Governor particularly for his support to the Dangote Refinery” which it noted,” will have capacity to take care of Nigeria’s domestic petroleum needs.”

“The refinery which has a petrochemical complex as well as a fertilizer company, will provide raw materials for plastics industries and fertilizer for the farms to increase yield.

“The effort is a game changing economic move that will revolutionize the Nigerian economy and strengthen the Naira as the country will save so much Forex trading with the refinery in our local currency”, the statement said.

“Citing other interventions of the CBN, the Roundtable believes that Nigerians will be positively overwhelmed with the emerging gains of CBN support to the agricultural sector, small scale businesses and the manufacturing sector,”it added.

The communique said:”The Roundtable also called on all businessmen and farmers who have accessed the various supports of the CBN to always endeavour to work hard reward the kind gesture.”

“Recognizing the successes recorded in the rice revolution as witnessed in the rice pyramids exhibited at the 5th anniversary of the CBN anchor borrowers programme, the Roundtable called on young people to key into the various CBN revolutionary programmes for a better Nigeria”,it added.

