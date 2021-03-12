ESUT Business School to research on Igbo apprenticeship trade

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT Business School, EBS, has indicated its interest in research of the Igbo apprenticeship scheme.

The Igbo apprenticeship is a chain system that mentors, empowers and creates wealth along the lines of trained apprentices either in skills training or trading.

Director of EBS Prof Fred Eze who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen said that the school’s research would focus on the manpower and wealth creation the system has attained over the years.

He said that the research would also help to enhance the economy of the southeast zone, and in changing the business trajectory of the region.

Eze described the Igbo apprenticeship scheme as the soul of their businesses, noting that what was left was how to make business concerns owned by Igbo people more sustainable.

“We must be able to conduct researches that will benefit our environment; researches that will impact on the economy of the South East; Nigeria; West Africa, Africa, going forward, but we are going to start on researches that are beneficial to our people here; especially the Igbo,” Eze said.

He noted that the business school has contributed immensely to the economy of Nigeria and asked the alumni of the school to plug back to the school that contributed in their making a.

Eze said that the school has over the years garnered alumni that are excelling in their respective fields of endeavour in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy, adding that the institution was now working to harness the huge potential inherent in their alumni scattered across Nigeria.

“We are now working to harness this mileage and make them think home. We want them to come back and contribute to their Alma Mata so that the younger ones could benefit from the system they all passed through.

“ESUT Business School has made its mark that you would hardly go to any major government agencies and private companies especially in Lagos, Abuja, South East and South-South without having alumni of the school occupying the commanding heights,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

