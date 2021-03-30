ESUT Business School moves to harness alumni resources, research Igbo apprenticeship trade

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT Business School, EBS, has disclosed moves it is making to harness from its alumni to improve the prospects of the school.

Director of EBS, Prof Fred Eze said the human capital harvest is intended to reposition and strengthen the institution as a model for Executive degree programmes for both post-graduate studies, including PHDs.

He noted that the business school has contributed immensely to the economy of Nigeria and asked the alumni of the school to plough back to the school that contributed to their making.

Eze said that the school has over the years garnered alumni that are excelling in their respective fields of endeavour in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy, adding that the institution was now working to harness the huge potentials inherent in their alumni scattered across Nigeria.

Also read:

“We are now working to harness this mileage and make them think home. We want them to come back and contribute to their Alma Mata so that the younger ones could benefit from the system they all passed through.

“ESUT Business School has made its mark that you would hardly go to any major government agencies and private companies especially in Lagos, Abuja, South East and South-South without having alumni of the school occupying the commanding heights,” he stated.

“We are now poised to harness the human capital that passed through the school, we want them to think home. We want them to come and see how some of the facilities we have could be improved upon.

“We appeal that for the sake of posterity, all our alumni should please remember ESUT Business School so that together we can all grow from strength to strength,” said Eze.

He said that the school has helped grow the economy of Nigeria through its alumni that are Chief executives in May private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Eze further disclosed that the school was interested in the research of the Igbo apprenticeship scheme that mentors, empowers and creates wealth along the lines of trained apprentices either in skills training or trading.

He said the research will focus on the manpower and wealth creation the apprenticeship scheme has attained over the years, noting that the research would help to enhance the economy of the southeast zone, and in changing the business trajectory of the region.

Eze described the Igbo apprenticeship scheme as the soul of their businesses, noting that what was left was how to make business concerns owned by Igbo people more sustainable.

“We must be able to conduct researches that will benefit our environment; researches that will impact on the economy of the South-East; Nigeria; West Africa, Africa, going forward, but we are going to start on researches that are beneficial to our people here; especially the Igbo,” Eze said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: