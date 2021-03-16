Ereyitomi felicitates with newly inaugurated Warri South, Warri North Councillors

Kindly Share This Story:

*Urges them to serve diligently

The Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the newly inaugurated members of Warri South and Warri North Legislators representing various wards in the LGAs at the legislative Arm of the councils .

Ereyitomi expressed hope that the members of the Councils Assembly of Warri South and Warri North Council Legislature will perform excellently as they are young and experienced grassroot politicians that understands the challenges at that level of political governance structure.

While commending the leaders of PDP for their support in ensuring victory for all the wards councillors of Warri South and Warri North, Hon. Ereyitomi urged the Councillors to serve their constituents diligently and put their needs first as well promulgate laws that will impact positively on the people as their business/ job majorly lawmaking and communicating what’s happening in the council to the interest of the people in their various wards.

Spokesman to the lawmaker Amb. (Dr.) Toyin Agbolaya JP commended the Warri South Legislators for their unity and peaceful selection of the Leader of Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Sylvester Ijabor and other principal officers of the House without any acrimony.

He stressed the need for sustainable good working synergy among the legislature and the executive so as to have robust development in the area.

