Ereyitomi felicitates with newly inaugurated Warri South, Warri North Councillors

On 8:09 am
Ereyitomi

*Urges them to serve diligently 

The Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon.  Thomas Ereyitomi  has congratulated the newly inaugurated members of Warri South and Warri North  Legislators representing various wards in the LGAs at the legislative Arm of the councils .

 Ereyitomi expressed hope that the members of the Councils Assembly of  Warri South and Warri North Council Legislature will perform excellently as they are young and experienced grassroot politicians that understands the challenges at that level of political governance structure.

While commending the leaders of PDP for their support in ensuring victory for all the  wards councillors of Warri South and Warri North,  Hon. Ereyitomi urged the Councillors to serve their constituents diligently and put their needs first as well promulgate laws that will impact positively on the people as their business/ job majorly lawmaking and communicating what’s happening in the council to the interest of the people  in  their various wards.

Spokesman to the lawmaker Amb. (Dr.) Toyin Agbolaya JP commended the Warri South Legislators for their unity and peaceful selection of the Leader of Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Sylvester Ijabor and other principal officers of the House without any acrimony.

He stressed the need for sustainable good working synergy among the legislature and the executive so as to have robust development in the area.

 

