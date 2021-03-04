Erdem Bozkurt reveals secret techniques to grow an Online Business and attain success

Kindly Share This Story:

Growing an online business doesn’t have to be tricky. If anything, it can be an incredibly seamless and rewarding experience. As businesses and customers alike continue to migrate online, the digital marketplace is exploding with huge potential.

Erdem Bozkurt is a master rosary maker from Turkey who, if that isn’t notable enough, was one of the first people able to sell a unique product online. He reveals the secret techniques to growing an online business successfully.

Based in Ankara, Turkey, Erdem launched his online business nine years ago, following thirty years as a successful rosary maker. “I was selling all over the world and saw huge potential in reaching my customers online,” states Erdem. “The online accessories market was barely developed, and I felt it was a great place to scale my business.” A great place to scale, it was. Erdem, a pioneer in the online accessories market, has attracted a considerable following on social media.

1​. Make your website a one-stop-shop.

Y​our website should offer the same convenience as any other store. “When you build your website, include high-quality photography and make your products searchable,” states Erdem.

“You want to make sure that your products look their best and are easy to find.” Access and easy payment options are crucial to creating a digital store.

2​. Build a social media following.

“​My customers are on social media, and they follow me because they want to be the first to know about new products, sales, or offerings,” explains Erdem. “Social media keeps your customers in the loop and creates a unique relationship built on engagement.” Maintaining social media shouldn’t be overlooked. Erdem promotes choosing the best channel for your business, keeping your sales pipeline full.

3​. Prioritize customer service.

“​Always prioritize your customer service,” states Erdem. “That is what keeps your customers coming back.” Erdem utilizes social media, messaging, and other online forms of communications to stay in the loop with his customers, ensuring they are happy with the products they received and remedying any potential issues.

E​rdem serves a unique niche, which inspired him to go online in the first place. “When your target market is very niche, it grows exponentially if you go online reaching people all over the world,” explains Erdem. By utilizing the digital tools available and taking a more modern approach, anyone can grow an online business with ease.

