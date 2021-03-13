Enugu loses foremost politician, Joseph Nwodo, to death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Barrister Joseph Nwodo, 77, an elder brother to the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo is dead.

According to a statement by his son, Emeka Nwodo, on behalf of the family, he died at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom on 10th March, 2021 after a protracted battle with illness.

The deceased who hailed from Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State was a former governorship aspirant in Enugu State under National Republican Convention, NRC. He was also a presidential aspirant who ran neck-to-neck with Malam Adamu Ciroma at the NRC convention in Port Harcourt.

He was primed to contest and win the 1991 governorship election on the platform of the defunct NRC in Enugu state. Upon his disqualification, his younger brother, Okwesilieze Nwodo, was asked to run, and was subsequently elected governor of Enugu State in 1993.

The family source disclosed that the burial arrangement would be announced in due time.

