Enugu Govt trains 300 COVID-19 vaccinators

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Government has begun the training of at least 300 COVID-19 vaccinators, ahead of the arrival of the vaccines in the state.

The trainees were drawn from the 17 Local Government Áreas of the state for the two-day train-the-trainer workshop.

The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr George Ugwu, declared the workshop open on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ugwu said the trainees would further step down the training in their various council areas and wards.

He said the training was being carried out with the help of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), UNICEF, WHO and others.

He further said the training would help to equip the vaccinators and health workers with the right information concerning the vaccines.

“This will enable them to carry everyone along in the council area and ward levels,” Ugwu said.

He also said that the training would help to enlighten the trainees on the seriousness of the assignment of administering the vaccines.

He warned them never to delegate their duty to anyone, saying the state health ministry and community members were watching.

“If any vaccinator is found wanting, such a person will be sanctioned appropriately,’’ he said.

According to him, they are trained to administer the vaccines and other health office undertaking under strict observation of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The issue of COVID-19 pandemic, including its vaccination, is sensitive and sensational.

“So, our health workers must follow all laid down procedures in the COVID-19 Vaccination Manuel provided by the Federal Government through the NPHCDA, in collaboration with the UNICEF, WHO and other partners.

“They must pass the right message, act in the right way and ensure people around them while they administer the vaccines obey and abide by the safety protocols.

“The trainees and other health workers should strive to correct misinformation and negative myth against the vaccines in their localities.

“The vaccines are cool, safe and secured for all and NAFDAC, NPHCDA, UNICEF and WHO have endorsed it,’’ Ugwu said.

He lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting the ENS-PHCDA’s steps to ensure that the state rolled back the virus in record time and check the spread and death from the pandemic.

“I must commend our health-friendly governor, who not only funds the agency’s programmes but takes personal interest to know what is happening and what the state should do next.

“Ugwuanyi has taken time to ensure that step-by-step all that is needed to be done is done at the appropriate time to make sure everyone in the state is safe and secure from the pandemic,’’ Ugwu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: