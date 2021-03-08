Enugu community disassociates itself from N100M lawsuit against UNN

Kindly Share This Story:

Ejuona Obukpa Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday, dissociated itself from a N100 million suit filed against the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The plaintiff, Nnemeka Aleke, dragged UNN to court seeking N100 million in damages for alleged degradation of the community’s environment, by the contractor handling the construction of UNN’s 11,900-room capacity hostel, due to wrong channeling of water.

But after a meeting of the leaders of the community, on Monday, the people dissociated themselves from the legal action.

Traditional Ruler of Ejuona Obukpa, HRH Igwe Matthias Ezea, who addressed journalists, described the action of Aleke as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the community.

“This is to tell the public that Aleke is on his own in that suit, because he has no backing of the community to file any suit against UNN and Viagem Property Investment Limited, the contractor constructing students hostel for the university.

“There was no time the community contemplated or discussed the issue of dragging UNN and her contractor to court, since there is no quarrel between the community and UNN.

” Since the establishment of UNN in 1960, the Ejuona community has enjoyed cordial relationship with the university,” he said.

The traditional ruler said the community was embarrassed by a recent publication in some sections of the media, by Aleke claiming that he filed the suit against UNN and on behalf of Ejuona community.

” The plaintiff is on his own and is not acting on behalf of Ejuona community”, he stressed.

Ezea said that Aleke does not hold any position in Ejuona community and, therefore, cannot speak or act on behalf of the community, explaining that the community recently visited Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, on the matter.

Contributing, Mr Fabian Ozioko, the President General of Ejuona Obukpa community, said he was surprised to hear about the suit.

“As one of the host communities of UNN, we are happy that the university is building 11, 900 capacity hostel for the students. This project will help to solve accommodation problems of the school”, he said.

Ozioko, who was represented by the Vice-chairman, Mr Christian Omeje, said the plaintiff was giving the community a bad image.

Meanwhile, Aleke’s suit, number HN/86/2020 against UNN and Viagem Property Investment Limited, is pending before Enugu High Court sitting at Nsukka.

