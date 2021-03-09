‘Empowering African women will ensure participation in all decision-making levels’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele

The Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on African First Ladies Peace Mission, Dr. Mairo Al-Makura yesterday, said that empowering, encouraging African women and girls will ensure participation in all decision making levels in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Al-Makura stated that the development of Africa cannot be achieved without women’s efforts and contributions, adding that the African First Ladies Peace Mission celebrates African women who continuously play a crucial role in furthering peace in the continent.

She stressed that “We must not lose sight that gender equality and women’s rights are fundamental to the continent’s progress on peace, security and human rights. We recommit ourselves to advocate for the right to peace and protection for all women and girls across Africa.

“We are inspired by the effective leadership that women have demonstrated during the current pandemic. Women have brilliantly stepped-up to this challenging period with strength and courage while adjusting to rapidly unfolding circumstances.

In doing so, they have reminded the world of the importance of women’s presence in leadership positions.

“Although we have seen tremendous progress on women’s right and leadership over the last few years, the pandemic is threatening to reverse the gains that have been made.

READ ALSO :

The pandemic has disproportionally impacted women in many areas, particularly gender-based violence.

“While the world implemented lockdown measures introduced to curb the pandemic, there has been a spike in reported domestic violence and conflict-related violence against women and girls.

To ensure that the Covid-19 response and recovery acknowledges their realities, women need to have a seat at the decision-making table.”

Kindly Share This Story: