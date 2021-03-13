Breaking News
Emotional Healing Zone rewards students, empower women in Delta

Students of Queen Vorren School in Ughelli , Delta State.

Emotional Healing Zone (EHZ) a non governmental Organization has rewarded some students of Queen Vorren School in  Ughelli , Delta State, noting that the mission of the group is to support and empower the vulnerable and meet their needs.

 President of the group Comrade Telma Vivian Utebu yesterday in Warri while presenting financial support to less privileged women to support their businesses reiterated that  “ As a group we are determined to support, empower and put smiles in the faces of our people because that’s the right way to survive the harsh economic reality in Nigeria.

She Also called on the government to support students and women entrepreneurs which will enable the country tackles poverty at the grassroots level.

“EHZ  posed to be a  blessings  to the less privileged.The community is growing and  we encourage new members  to join the NGO on Facebook” she added.

