Electricity: Nigeria’s power sector records new peak transmission

By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian power sector yesterday received another boost as the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, disclosed the attainment of new peak transmission.

The company in a statement made available to Vanguard stated that it successfully transmitted an enhanced peak generation of 5,801.60Megawatts, MW, at 9:30 pm on March 1st, 2021.

“The latest peak generation was transmitted at a frequency was 50.09Hz.

“This value is higher than 5,615.40MW recorded on February 28, 2021, by 186.20MW,” the company added.

Meanwhile, the TCN had recorded an initial peak transmission on the 6th January 2021 and 7th January 2021 of 5,552.40MW and 5,584.40MW.

Reacting to the development, the company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah stated that, “This is an uncommon record in the Nigerian power sector.

“This consistency and regular incremental improvement in Grid Performance on TCN’s part is an indication of the professionalism and best practices that were brought in by the new Management in TCN.

“To better serve the 11 DisCos, TCN has entered into a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the DisCos. To ensure proper synergy and effective service delivery via identification and execution of projects to further improve the grid and deliver quality electricity to consumers across the country.

“The management of TCN reiterates its commitment towards further improving the national electricity grid as it continues to diligently implement its grid expansion programme with projects which are at various stages of implementation, from the reconductoring of the Ikeja West – Sakete transmission line, reinforcing the Ugwuaji to Apir Transmission line, among other numerous projects spread across the nation.”

