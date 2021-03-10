El-Rufai, Deputy get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine jab

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has received the first dose of the Astrazeneca COVID vaccine jab along with his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

Senior government officials, including Senators Uba Sani Abdu Kwari were also vaccinated on Wednesday in Kaduna.

El-Rufai assured citizens of the safeness of the vaccine and urged all to get vaccinated.

“I assure you it is safe, if it’s not I will not take it. My mother is 93 years old and she will be taking the vaccine today or tomorrow in her home.

“I feel nothing, I am fine and I promise the people of Kaduna State that everyday you will see me so that you will know that there is no any side effect.

“I encourage everyone in Kaduna State to take the vaccine,” he said.

According to him, the state government would give priority to frontline health workers, teachers, civil servants, senior citizen and those above 5O years of age.

“We are prioritizing the vaccination of teachers so that all the schools would reopen.

“We are prioritizing civil servants because they interact with people, but in the end everyone is supposed to get the vaccine,” he said.

“The intention is to reach every adult within a very short time; by the middle of next year everyone would have been vaccinated,” the governor added.

El-Rufai, however, said that the government would remove restrictions only when a large percentage of the population were vaccinated.

“The wearing masks will continue and social distancing will be recommended but if every one is vaccinated our lives will begin to go back to normal.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

