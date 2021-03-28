Kindly Share This Story:

Parents of Lagos public Primary School Pupils have commended the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his brilliant intervention to reposition the primary education in the state through the EKOEXCEL Programme.

EKOEXCEL, which means Excellence in Child Education and Learning, is an educational transformation initiative of the Governor, which is aimed at bridging the gap in quality education delivery, through the use of technological devices such as teaching tablets and smartphones in public primary school pedagogy.

According to Mrs. Adebola Coker, mother of a pupil at Ireti girls’ primary school, Ikoyi, the enthusiasm of her daughter towards educational content has increased tremendously and her ability to easily grasp what she’s taught in class can be attributed to the new teaching method. She added that “I first noticed the changes about 7 months ago. Toyin is now more interested in studying. Even when she comes back from school, she eager to do her howe work with very little assistance. We no longer have to chase her around to get her homework done.”

Also commenting, Mr. Owolabi, the father of a pupil at Mushin Public Primary School, hailed the state government for introducing EKOEXCEL in primary schools. Owolabi stated that “Primary education in Mushin had never experienced such a transformation and the results are evident in the lives of the pupils who attend the schools. My children are now more interested in going to school early than ever before, they come back home singing and teaching us new words and they even construct better sentences. For us it’s a great feeling to see the changes EKOEXCEL has brought to our government schools especially because we want the best for our children and we can’t afford private schools” he concluded.

Teachers from the various primary schools across Lagos state have in the past expressed the same sentiments towards the programme, calling it a right step towards providing quality education for the pupils, urginin the state government to continue with the current wave of capacity development which they say has greatly improved their teaching skills.

The Lagos State Government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is driving excellence in learning for all pupils across in primary schools through EKOEXCEL, a government funded and led programme in education reform that is successfully developing more highly skilled teachers; by training, supporting and motivating existing government teachers to succeed in their classrooms.

