EKOEXCEL is changing learning outcomes in our schools – Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, lauded the EKOEXCEL programme introduced in all public primary schools in Lagos State in 2019, saying it is changing the learning outcomes in schools.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this while receiving the Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Professor Julius Ihovnbere and other members of the committee at his office on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Governor.

According to a statement on his official Twitter account, the Governor conveyed the message to the delegation while speaking about some of the reforms set on changing the face of education in Lagos.

“In the last couple of years, we have built strong foundations and this fiscal year, we increased our budget on education from eight to twelve per cent. We invested in curriculum development through EKOEXCEL to change the learning outcomes from our schools.

We believe a solid foundation for our children starts with qualitative primary education hence our deliberate focus on primary school education and reform. Our administration will continue to increase investment to bring up the standard of education across board” the statement read.

EKOEXCEL is a Lagos State government funded education reform programme that is successfully developing more highly skilled teachers; by training, supporting and motivating existing government teachers to succeed in their classrooms and in turn dramatically accelerating learning with 2 times more learning math and 3 times more in literacy.

