Breaking News
Translate

Ekiti PDP disowns Oyinlola’s reconciliation committee, says ‘We are not aware of any meeting’

On 5:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

PDP'll overcome its obstacles — Oyinlola

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said that it was not aware of any reconciliation committee headed by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and as such, not part of any meeting in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, by the committee.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Raphael Adeyanju, said it was funny that someone of Prince Oyinlola’s standing will be promoting factions and illegality in the party, by associating with impostors in the South-West States.

Also read: APC enlists El-Rufai, Okorocha, others to reconcile Ekiti warring groups

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a meeting scheduled for Saturday in Ado Ekiti by Prince Oyinlola under the guise of a non-existing reconciliation committee.

“We wish to state that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP in Ekiti State is not aware of such meeting.

“Therefore, all members of the PDP in Ekiti State are enjoined to shun the meeting as it is obviously another of the plots by Prince Oyinlola and his paymaster in Ibadan, Oyo State to cause division in the party.

“Here in Ekiti, concerted efforts are being made to resolve issues among the stakeholders and as a follow up to the meeting held in Abuja on Monday, another meeting will be held in Lagos on Monday, next week.”

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!