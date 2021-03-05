Ekiti PDP disowns Oyinlola’s reconciliation committee, says ‘We are not aware of any meeting’

Kindly Share This Story:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said that it was not aware of any reconciliation committee headed by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and as such, not part of any meeting in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, by the committee.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Raphael Adeyanju, said it was funny that someone of Prince Oyinlola’s standing will be promoting factions and illegality in the party, by associating with impostors in the South-West States.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a meeting scheduled for Saturday in Ado Ekiti by Prince Oyinlola under the guise of a non-existing reconciliation committee.

“We wish to state that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP in Ekiti State is not aware of such meeting.

“Therefore, all members of the PDP in Ekiti State are enjoined to shun the meeting as it is obviously another of the plots by Prince Oyinlola and his paymaster in Ibadan, Oyo State to cause division in the party.

“Here in Ekiti, concerted efforts are being made to resolve issues among the stakeholders and as a follow up to the meeting held in Abuja on Monday, another meeting will be held in Lagos on Monday, next week.”

