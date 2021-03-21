Ekiti Bye-Election: Corps members don’t belong to political parties, says NYSC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Sunday, said that corps members do not belong to any political party and that they deserved adequate protection, especially during elections.

NYSC’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, said this in a terse statement in Abuja.

She also confirmed that political thugs attacked and shot a corps member who was part of the Adhoc staff for the bye-election in Ekiti State weekend.

However, Adeyemi revealed that other corps members on the election duty were safe and have returned home.

“NYSC Management wishes to announce that a Corps Member who was part of the Adhoc staff for the bye-election in Ekiti State sustained a gunshot wound from hoodlums who attacked the polling unit.

“The Corps Member is in stable condition and responding to treatment, while others have all returned home safely.

“Management wishes to reiterate that Corps Members are apolitical and neutral, and must be protected by all and sundry,” she said.

