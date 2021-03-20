Vanguard Logo

Ekiti by-election: Sen Olujimi escapes by a whisker as political thugs kill 3

Olujimi, Lawan, Senate
Senator Biodun Olujimi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The House of Assembly by-election for Ekiti East Constituency one in Ekiti state was on Saturday marred by violence as political thugs went on a rampage, unleashing mayhem on voters and security agents, leading to the death of three persons.

The seat became vacant following the death of Juwa Adegbuyi in February who represented the constituency.

Vanguard gathered that political thugs allegedly sponsored by one of the major political parties in the election unleashed violence on voters and security agents leading to the killing of a policewoman and two other persons, while several others are receiving treatment from a private hospital.

The shootings happened three hours into the poll at Ward 7, Unit 7 of the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, who escaped by whiskers as the political thugs went on rampage in her polling units.

