Ekiti by-election killings: We ‘II deal with arrested perpetrators to serve as deterrent — Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has vowed to bring the full weight of the law against those fingered in the killings of voters during Saturday’s by-election in the state to serve as a deterrent to other political thugs.

Three persons were on Saturday shot dead in Omuo-Ekiti by suspected party thugs while five others sustained gunshot wounds during the House of Assembly bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in the state constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of an All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing the constituency in the state House of Assembly, Juwa Adegbuyi in February.

Fayemi who spoke during his visit to the palace of Olumuo of Omuo-Ekiti, Oba Noah Omonigbehin on Sunday said he would not politicize the killings of innocent citizens during the election in the state.

He said, “We may not be able to bring back the dead but every perpetrator will be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

“After I spoke with Senator Biodun Olujimi yesterday (Saturday)

I called the CP and instructed him to do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators and I’m happy to inform you Kabiyesi, that as I arrived at the state today(Sunday), the CP said all the culprits have been arrested and on Monday, they shall be charged for murder.”

The Governor commended the monarch for his role in maintaining peace in the community by not allowing residents to take laws into their hand’s aftermath of the violence.

Oba Omonigbeyin while responding lauded the Governor for the condolence visit to the community and urged him to ensure that perpetrators of the violence ac, ” are brought to book and prosecuted accordingly.”

