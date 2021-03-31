Eight killed, 4 injured in attacks across Kaduna communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Eight people have been killed, and four injured by armed bandits in separate attacks dotted across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said these were outlined in reports made by security agencies to the Kaduna State Government.

He said on Wednesday that at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun local government area, armed bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured.

Those who lost their lives in the crash were Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Abdu .

The injured were Zainab Alhaji Usman , Surayya Bello, Khalifa Sani and Ushe Sani.

In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari.

Furthermore, armed bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a businessman in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

