Egbo calls for wholesome reconciliation in Delta APC

…Wants All Factions, Tendencies Collapsed

The Leader of APC Delta Hivoltage Movement, a pressure group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorogun Jaro Egbo ksc, has welcomed moves to reconcile differences and factions in Delta APC before the 2023 elections, but cautioned that for such reconciliation to have the desired effect, it must be wholesome.

In a press statement made available to journalists on Sunday, Egbo added that a true reconciliation “will lead to the collapsing of all factions and tendencies for a united and virile party where the minority will have their say and the majority having their way.”

“It is not enough for a leader of a faction to cherry-pick a particular tendency for reconciliation while declaring another faction a mortal enemy. It must be wholesome and sincere for us to make progress and win elections in 2023. I am happy that all our leaders have seen the futility of the division bedeviling our party and are now ready for peace,” the statement said.

The APC chieftain continued: “I am thrilled by the peace move by our leaders and I appeal to our various supporters to shield their swords while our leaders broker peace in our state chapter.

“Hopefully we shall prevail in 2023. Delta state is ripe for picking and the only way to achieve the goal is through unity and respect for our diversity as a multi ethnic state.

“We shall surely get there,” he averred.

