Effium/Ezza Effium crisis: Umahi orders arrest of council boss, lawmaker; suspends political appointees

…Urges stakeholders to end carnages

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi, yesterday, ordered the immediate suspension of all political office holders from Ezza Effium/ Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Those suspended were the political office holders that were absent during the security meeting convened to find lasting solution to the lingering crisis.

The governor also directed the immediate arrest of the chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Chief Clement Odah and the member representing Ohaukwu South Constituency in the State Assembly, Mr Chinedu Awo and two spokespersons of the two communities until peace returns to the area.

Governor Umahi handed down the directives during a security meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

He explained that his administration would not fold it’s hands and watch innocent people die in droves due to the ongoing war as he abhors shedding of blood.

The governor who was unhappy over the blood letting, blamed stakeholders of the communities for fanning the embers of the crisis.

“Anybody who is not a security person that is found with gun, must be demobilized by all means. Those that are calling for war, I will root them out.

“It is obvious that leaders from both sides are the ones instigating the killings, crisis and burning of houses.

“All political appointees that are absent in this security meeting are hereby suspended from office including the retired permanent secretary.”

While wondering why people would take pleasure in blood letting, Governor Umahi appealed to the stakeholders to support the government to nip the violence in the bud.

He threatened to arrest and prosecute all the stakeholders should the war cease to abate immediately.

However, the security meeting for the Ezza Effium continues tomorrow, March 30, 2021.

Similarly, the governor also met with the people and stakeholders of Abaomege and Ishinko communities in Onicha Local Government Area with a view to resolving the intractable crisis.

During the meeting held at the exco chambers of the old Government House Abakaliki, Governor Umahi experessed displeasure over the unfortunate incident of blood bath in the area.

He ordered the arrest of eight stakeholders fingered to be promoting the crisis pending when proper demarcation of the disputed land takes place and peace returns.

