Edo PDP lauds Obaseki’s victory at tribunal

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Midwest Progressive Forum (MPF) Tuesday lauded the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Edo state governorship election petition tribunal where four petitions against his victory at September 19, 2020, governorship election were thrown out for lack of merit.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare said the Judgement was a testament to “the rule of law, justice and equity. It reinforces the belief that our Judiciary has seriously matured and cannot be manipulated to satisfy the whims and caprices of political jobbers.

“It is clear that the APC booby trap of unwarranted, unnecessary, mindless and malicious court cases are collapsing and experiencing the domino effect. We, therefore, use this opportunity to ask those with conscience left within the contraption called APC to use this Holy Week to seek penance and then join Governor Obaseki and PDP in the development of Edo State.”

In a related development, a statement by the President of MPF, Adaze Ewanta said by the judgment, the tribunal has entrenched the rule of law and constitutionalism like previous ruling by other courts.

He applauded the Governor for not allowing “the truck-load of court cases filed by the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to distract him from fulfilling his electoral promises to Edo people.”

According to Emwanta, now that the Tribunal has given its verdict on all 4 petitions sponsored by the opposition, the Governor should now be allowed to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to Edo people, as he is already doing.

