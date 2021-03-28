Edo: PDP faithful awaits political appointment as Obaseki orders fusion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE is anxiety among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as party faithful continue the lobbying of leaders for positions in the yet to be constituted state executive by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This is as the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to mock the PDP of its inability to constitute a cabinet four months after Obaseki was sworn in for a second term in office.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chris Azebamwan Sunday accused the PDP of playing the ostrich by being interested in APC’s internal affairs when it could not pilot the affairs of the state.

READ ALSO 80 persons arrested, sentenced for violating sanitation law in Ondo

He said “Edo PDP ostensibly and allegedly won the September 2020 governorship elections and took over the reins of Government in November. That is four months gone, and counting. No organ of governance is in place, not one single member of the PDP that Godwin Obaseki met in the Party is in the Government. It is unheard of, and an aberration for a political party to be in power and not be in control of the institutions of government or the instruments of governance. This is the tragic lot of the PDP in Edo State.”

But Vanguard reliably gathered yesterday that the governor has directed that all former members of the APC that defected with him into the PDP should fuse into the party.

It was further gathered that he has instructed that leaders of the former members of the APC should work with the leaders of the PDP in their local government areas to avoid any form of acrimony which was gradually creeping into some wards and local government areas where the former members of the APC hold separate meetings.

Investigations indicated that political appointments would not be made by the governor until after the National Sports festival tagged Edo 2020 which begins next month.

A party leader told Vanguard yesterday that “The transition committee is due to submit its report and their recommendations will guide the governor in appointments. The national sports festival starts this week so we don’t expect any announcement from the governor until after the festival but the governor has directed all those who came with him from APC to be holding meetings with existing leadership of the PDP because we are all members of the same party”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: