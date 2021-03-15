Edo PDP demands zoning of presidential ticket to South-South

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

CHAIRMAN of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi has urged the national leadership of the party to zone the presidency to the South-South zone as 2023 approaches.

He made the call Monday in Benin while addressing journalists to mark the first anniversary of the election of the State Executive of the party.

He said, “I humbly submit that our party have eminent men and women from across the six zones of the country that can lead us to victory.

“Our zone South-South I believe was short-changed when President Goodluck Jonathan was stopped from getting a second term. With that in mind, and with the quality of leaders from the zone, We demand that our party, PDP, must zone the Presidency to the South-South to at least right the wrong that was inflicted.

“Our Zone, South-South is the most “PDPcentric” zone in the country with all the states being governed by PDP and all the Governors performing excellently well. We wish to place on record that we are very proud of all our Governors in the zone.

” It is the most “Nigerianized” and contributes immensely to the federation purse. We have the buccaneering spirit, gritty resolve, give and take, a conviction that everyone is entitled to the same dignity, courtesy, and esteem.

” These values of integrity, impartiality and merit have proved timeless and are a decisive legacy of our founding fathers”.

Commenting on the first anniversary of the executive, he said, “I believe that we have laid a solid foundation. I believe our victory in the last general election is a testimony that Edo people trust us and believe in the vision of the Governor and the Party.

“It is now time to build upon the foundation we laid so that we can sustain Edo PDP in government over many election cycles”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

