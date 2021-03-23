Edo govt demolishes former deputy governor’s house

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state government Tuesday evening destroyed the residence of former deputy governor, Dr Pius Odubu situated at Dennis Osadebey Avenue GRA in Benin City.

The property was being occupied by the younger brother to Odubu as at the time of the demolition.

Also destroyed were properties belonging to a former Secretary to State Government (SSG) and present member representing Owan Federal Constituency, Professor Julius Ihonvbere and that of sports marketer, Mike Etemuagbo.

Odubu described the incident as unfortunate adding the matter was already before the court of law after the government announced the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy which he said he read in a newspaper publication.

“The information came to me this afternoon, March 23, that my property situated at Dennis Osadebe avenue has been brought down by agents of the government on the directive of the governor.

“Before now, my attention was brought to a publication in the Observer newspaper in January that the C of O of my property have been revoked without prior notice given to me.

“I went to court in the matter and i am surprised that after they have been served, the government still went ahead to bring down my house with a bulldozer.

“My younger one was in the house when it was brought down and they did not give them notice nor allowed to remove any of their properties before destroying the place,” he said.

Wife his younger brother, Mrs Precious Odubu who narrated the incident to newsmen, said at about 4pm, she noticed sighted policemen who came into the compund through the another entrance and she approached them to inquire about their mission.

“The way they came in, not through the main gate, i was afraid and asked about their mission and they told me that they want to demolish the house and if there are children in the building they should be brought out.

“Without even waiting for my response, they just brought in their buldozers and started destroying the house without allowing us to remove our properties,” she stated.

As at the time of this report, there is no official response from the government yet.

Vanguard News Nigeria

