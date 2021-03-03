Edo APC carpets Obaseki over non-constitution of state executive committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday carpeted the administration of Godwin Obaseki who it accused of not forming a cabinet over three months after he was sworn in for his second term.

Since his inauguration for his second term, Obaseki has only announced the appointment of the Secretary to State Government (SSG) and promised to make more appointments by February.

The governor is yet to appoint a spokesman so enquiries could not be attended to but Vanguard reliably gathered that the governor has pencilled some persons down for appointment but he is yet to reconcile the names with the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A source said that “They are yet to agree on some names for certain positions. For instance, the governor and the party have not been able to agree on who should be his Chief of Staff and some other positions but they have been meeting and discussing these appointments.”

A statement by the Edo APC Caretaker Committee Chairman; Col. David Imuse (retd.) said his party would not accept the unwarranted delay by Governor Obaseki in announcing a cabinet more than three months after assumption of office.

He said while some of the governor’s supporters say he is busy searching for competent hands and bidding his time to avoid making mistakes, the excuse only goes to portray an elected public servant with “a strong desire to transform into a dictator.”

In a statement through the assistant spokesperson of the party, Victor Osehobo, the APC chairman said “Edo state can ill-afford further delay by the governor to make these vital appointments. Section 192 of the Nigerian Constitution, as amended is clear on the issue of State Commissioners, and permanent secretaries cannot do much as they look up to Commissioners, for direction on policy issues.

“The section gives the governor a Public mandate rather than private, to appoint commissioners to form not just the state’s executive council, but also the think tank for the development of the state’s economy and well-being of the people.

“Right now the day-to-day operations of the different state Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), have come to a halt, while the coordination of important government businesses has become weaker with the unnecessary overload on the Secretary to State Government.

“Since the governor assumed office in November last year, over 100 days ago, with his disabled state Assembly, using permanent secretaries as acting heads of ministries whose capacities are limited, he has more or less turned a Sole Administrator.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

