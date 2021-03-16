ECOWAS-EU, FG facilitates training of 150 ex-agitators from Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons, PRESCOM, has facilitated the move of 150 ex-agitators who surrendered their weapons in 2018 in Calabar for training on various skills acquisition programmes.

Programme Coordinator of PRESCOM, Mr Dickson Orji, who monitored the movement of the ex-agitators on Tuesday in Calabar, said they were going to be trained on alternative livelihood packages including ICT, Farming, mechanical Engineering, welding amongst others.

Orji, who is also the National Project Officer for the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Action in Nigeria, said the movement of the ex-militants marked another milestone in the implementation of the Nigerian component of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Actions.

Orji, who said that the Presidential Committee was headed by Amb. Emmanuel Imohe, said that the training was targeted at 300 beneficiaries in the two South-South states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

Orji further explained that the training was in the area of skills acquisition and attitudinal training, vocational training, business development training, career development, agricultural business, greenhouse farming among others.

His words: “The gestation period of the skill acquisition varies from one to two months with a well-designed tailor-made curriculum which have been dedicated to ensuring easy assimilation and entrepreneurship development of the beneficiaries.

“PRESCOM and the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment Africa are currently implementing the Nigeria component of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Project.

“The Project is an initiative of the ECOWAS Commission, funded by the European Union within the broader context of Disarmament and Community Development or Weapons for Development.

“The Nigeria component of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Action under the current pilot phase focuses in the seven states of Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Cross River and Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Speaking further, Orji said that the beneficiaries would be provided with starter packs and guided to start their own businesses at the end of their training/skills acquisition.

He lauded the ECOWAS for initiating the project and to the European Union for providing the financial support for the implementation of the project.

On his part, Special Adviser on Amnesty and Rehabilitation to Gov. Ben Ayade, Mr Austin Ibok who doubles as focal person of PRESCOM in the state, said that the ex-militants were granted amnesty by the state government in 2018.

Ibok said that the ex-militants will be trained on their areas of interests, adding that the state government had provided the logistics for the movement of the beneficiaries.

He urged them to be of good conduct during the training so that they can compete favourably in their areas of interests when given starter packs at the end of their training.

Vanguard News Nigeria

