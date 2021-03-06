Breaking News
Economic hardship:  NMA moves to diversify, trains members on entrepreneurship

NMA calls for full enforcement of FG's COVID-19 lawBy David Odama

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Saturday began entrepreneurship training for its members to cushion the effect of economic hardship and for sustainable economic base after retirement.

Speaking a the training  in Lafia, NMA Chairman Dr Sabo Emmanuel, explained that the initiative was aimed at  reducing the economic hardship being encountered  and to secure better living conditions of  their members.

According to the NMA Chairman,  the leadership of the association under his watch has decided to train Doctors in animal husbandry, crop farming, food storage and processing, Information Communication Technology (ICT) among others in line with the diversification programme of  government.

“This is an idea that we brought to the association to ensure that Doctors also venture into other aspect of life to enable tem take good care of their families in view of the  huge financial burden  that salaries can no longer meet in the midst of raising economic challenges.

“This initiative will assist even after  retirement from service.  They can go on with their businesses to cater for their families,'”  the Chairman declared.

The NMA boss   disclosed that the  association would assist their members with finances to set up their businesses at end of the training stating  that the programme  has over 60 Medical Doctors drawn from Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone.

While  assuring that the  programme would be replicated in Nasarawa North and Nasarawa West Senatorial Zones,

Dr Emmanuel  called on the Nasarawa State Government to establish entrepreneurship programme for civil servants.

On his part, Nasarawa State Head of Civil Service,, Nicholas Aboki, promised to support the association in it’s quest to diversify  and to succeed in the endeavors

He gave an  assurance that government would study the well articulated and we’ll conceived  programme  with the view of replicating  same for all civil servants in the state.

Similarly, Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, lauded the association for the initiative and expressed the hope that the programme if properly implemented would go  a ong way in  the lives   of  the Doctors

