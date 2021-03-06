Economic hardship:  NMA moves to diversify, trains members on entrepreneurship

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Saturday began entrepreneurship training for its members to cushion the effect of economic hardship and for sustainable economic base after retirement.

Speaking a the training in Lafia, NMA Chairman Dr Sabo Emmanuel, explained that the initiative was aimed at reducing the economic hardship being encountered and to secure better living conditions of their members.

According to the NMA Chairman, the leadership of the association under his watch has decided to train Doctors in animal husbandry, crop farming, food storage and processing, Information Communication Technology (ICT) among others in line with the diversification programme of government.

“This is an idea that we brought to the association to ensure that Doctors also venture into other aspect of life to enable tem take good care of their families in view of the huge financial burden that salaries can no longer meet in the midst of raising economic challenges.

“This initiative will assist even after retirement from service. They can go on with their businesses to cater for their families,'” the Chairman declared.

The NMA boss disclosed that the association would assist their members with finances to set up their businesses at end of the training stating that the programme has over 60 Medical Doctors drawn from Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone.

While assuring that the programme would be replicated in Nasarawa North and Nasarawa West Senatorial Zones,

Dr Emmanuel called on the Nasarawa State Government to establish entrepreneurship programme for civil servants.

On his part, Nasarawa State Head of Civil Service,, Nicholas Aboki, promised to support the association in it’s quest to diversify and to succeed in the endeavors

He gave an assurance that government would study the well articulated and we’ll conceived programme with the view of replicating same for all civil servants in the state.

Similarly, Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, lauded the association for the initiative and expressed the hope that the programme if properly implemented would go a ong way in the lives of the Doctors

