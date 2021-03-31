Ebonyi: We’ll not spare killer herdsmen in South-East, South-South — IPOB

Kindly Share This Story:

…accuses Nigerian security agencies of aiding and abating killing by herdsmen in Nigeria

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Wednesday accused Nigerian Security agencies of aiding and abating murderous herdsmen to kill Biafran people of Ebonyi and Enugu States

IPOB while reacting to the alleged killing of herdsmen in Ebonyi State, through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said they in IPOB and ESN are chasing Fulani terrorists, herdsmen, in the whole of South East and South-South and we will spare terrorists when they get them.

IPOB statement read in part, “It is now clear and open to the public how Nigeria security agencies are aiding and abetting murderous Fulani terrorists herdsmen to kill our Biafran people in Ebonyi and Enugu States.

“Nigeria security agencies are giving them cover to attack the villagers in these two states because Nigeria Army and Police in uniforms are terrorists Nigerians and Nigeria as a country are suffering today.

“If Nigerians and communities want to be free from terrorism, they must openly reject Nigeria security operatives in the country, they are all terrorists and working for terrorists.

“How can security agencies that are supposed to protect and secure innocent citizens will be providing cover for terrorists to attack people, that is what IPOB is talking about.

“IPOB and ESN are chasing Fulani terrorist herdsmen in the whole of South East and South-South and we won’t spare terrorists when we get them”

