Ebonyi Defection: EX-PDP Chair, State excos, former chairmen of LGAs, 171 others defect to APC

… Marginalization of South East by PDP, others were the reason for our defection – Former PDP Chair

…PDP has no place in Ebonyi – Ebonyi APC Chair

…PDP will takeover Ebonyi in 2023 – PDP Pub Sec

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE embattled and former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and the State Executive Committee of the Party, Saturday decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

Others who decamped were all the Chairmen of the 13 Local Government Area Chapters including the Chairmen of 171 Wards of the Party.

The defection took place at the Pa Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

In a Communique titled: “Resignation of State, Local Government and Ward Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following dissatisfaction with the National and South-East zonal leadership of the PDP”, the former Chairman of the Ebonyi State Chapter of the PDP cited marginalization of the Southeast zone, violation of the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki which recognized the elected State executives and their inability to work with the present leadership of the Party at the zone as some of the reasons behind the defection.

“It is worthy of note that the national and Zonal leadership of the party had intentionally excluded Ebonyi State Chapter from the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) that organized the recent zonal congress of the party. This is in total disregard to the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki which recognized the elected executives of the party in Ebonyi State. The national leadership of the party also blatantly rebuffed all efforts made by the leadership of the state chapter of the party for due process to be followed.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to express our total rejection of the anti-democratic practices in the party and therefore resign our positions as well as our membership of the party. We have made genuine efforts to get things done the right way but some leaders of the party are bent on using antics and gimmicks to achieve their inordinate ambitions.

“We, therefore, have no other option than to part ways with a party which is already stuck on the shenanigans of few overlords.

However, we do appreciate the wonderful relationships we have had over the years but do advise the party to change its ways and embrace more democratic tenets in the conduct of party affairs. We urge South East members of PDP not to allow the zone to be deceived and disgraced.”

In his remarks, the State Acting Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Emegha who welcomed the decampees to the fold of the APC called on citizens and members of the Party to come out en mass and be part of the ongoing registration exercise of the Party.

According to him, there’s no longer room for the PDP to strive in Ebonyi State.

Reacting to the development, the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Barr. Silas Joseph Onu stated that Barr. Onyekachi’s move to the APC “is a further confirmation that the judgment they obtained was a temporal relief that will most certainly be thrown out on Appeal which we are still pressing on, for the record.

“We call on all party faithful to remain resolute and focused on the responsibility that is ahead of us – to reinvigorate ourselves for a successful and total take over of government come 2023.”

