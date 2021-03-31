Easter: Foundation donates 24 cows, 240 bags of rice, others to Abia workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Respite has come the way of junior workers in the Abia State Civil Service as a group known as Each One Aide One Foundation, has donated food items worth millions of Naira to them ahead of the Easter celebration.

The items include 24 cows, 240 bags of rice, 240 cartons of tin tomatoes, 48 bags of onions, 24 bags of stockfish and 24 bags of salt.

According to the Founder of the Foundation, Enyinnaya Nwafor, the items were meant to mitigate the economic plight of junior workers in public service in the state.

He said the Foundation, which has been at the vanguard of improving the welfare of the poor in society, decided to put smiles on the faces of junior workers in the state to lessen economic pressure on them.

The Foundation had last year empowered hundreds of petty traders across different markets in the state with N50,000 cash to boost their business.

The items were distributed across the 24 core ministries in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Lady Franca Ekwueme, who spoke on behalf of the affected workers in her Ministry after taking delivery of their quota, thanked the Foundation for the gesture which she said was the first of its kind from any private body.

She promised equitable distribution of the items to the workers in the junior cadre.

Vanguard News Nigeria

