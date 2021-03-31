Vanguard Logo

Easter: DPR assures of steady fuel supply, increased monitoring nationwide

DPR goes hard on illegal gas operators in Kogi, seals off 15 outletsBy Michael Eboh

The Department Petroleum Resources, DPR, Wednesday, allayed concerns over fuel scarcity, assuring of steady supply of petroleum products across the country during the Easter period.

In a statement in Abuja, Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr Paul Osu, said the petroleum industry regulator would intensify its  monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with quality,  quantity, integrity and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

He disclosed that there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity.

Osu also advised consumers to report any infraction such as under dispensing of products to any DPR office nationwide.

The DPR spokesman reiterated the DPR’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products especially at this season and under current weather conditions.

Osu further stated that the DPR would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

