Easter: Air Peace deploys Boeing 777 to Enugu route, increases flights to Owerri, Asaba

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline today said in order to ensure sufficient flights to meet the travel needs of Nigerians during this Easter season, it has deployed one of its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft to service the Enugu route.

This is just as the airline has also increased flight frequencies to Owerri and Asaba airports.

Stanley Olisa, Spokesperson of the airline, who disclosed this yesterday ( Tuesday) in a news release, stated that ” the jumbo, extra-comfy aircraft has been specifically deployed to operate the Lagos-Enugu-Lagos and Abuja-Enugu-Abuja routes.”

He added that ” customers will have international flight experience on domestic routes while flying the state-of-the-art B777 aircraft with enhanced comfort, style and luxury.”

He also urged ” the flying public to keep choosing Air Peace as the airline’s commitment to providing peaceful and best-in-class connectivity is unwavering”.

Recall this is the second time the airline is deploying the wide-bodied aircraft on domestic routes. The airline first did it when it was preparing to commence international flight operations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

