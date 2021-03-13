Eagles coaches wanted part of my earnings before I could be invited — Udoji

Kindly Share This Story:

Enosis Neon Paralimni of Cyprus striker, Chigozie Udoji said Super Eagles coaches asked him to buy his way into the national team.

Udoji, 34, made this known while speaking on Brila FM’s program, ‘No-Holds-Barred’ anchored by former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze.

“They wanted me to sign a contract. I was asked to sign a contract where they’ll (the national team coaches) be entitled to 20% of my earning for the rest of my career. But as a kid from Ajegunle, I just wanted to play football and have my ambitions, so I refused and I was snubbed.”

“If I had given what was asked perhaps I would be elsewhere today. They wanted me to sign a contract.

“Maybe I made mistakes or not but I feel it’s all God’s plan. Maybe it’s because I didn’t give the things I was asked,” Udoji said.

In 2007 Udoji played for Bulgaria U21 in a friendly match against Greece and twice. He received a Bulgarian passport and a Bulgarian name, Mitko Atanasov Georgiev.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: