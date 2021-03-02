E-taxi: Univasa brings incentives to beat Port Harcourt competition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SIX months after its launch into Nigeria e-taxi service market with takeoff from Lagos, Univasa has moved into Port Harcourt, luring cab drivers and clients with juicy incentives to upstage established competitors in Rivers State.

John Oyakhilome, General Manager, Univasa, said at the launch in Port Harcourt Tuesday, that after foray in Edo state two weeks ago, the outfit was encouraged to move quickly into a promising Rivers terrain by the overwhelming warms with which stakeholders embraced their style of doing the business.

Oyakhilome stated, “ We saw how drivers in Port Harcourt really wanted change when it comes to the transportation industry. That’s the reason we are launching today. We are further looking at different states. We verged into this service is to deploy technology in making things simpler for people in Nigeria.

“For Port Harcourt, we saw that effective communication and being able to accept drivers as partners who should feel a sense of ownership in the business has been lacking among structures we met running.

“So one unique selling point for us is genuinely treating and accepting our drivers as partners and not just ordinary drivers. Drivers form a bond, so trying to deal with them as individuals is creating problems in their midst and they don’t like that.

“So, Univasa, coming to Port Harcourt, has tried to bring them together. Aside that we are going to give new cars for some of them longing for new cars.

“We are giving our drivers health maintenance organization (HMO) that would benefit their families. So as they are driving under Univasa, they don’t need to worry about hospital bills for self and families and all that.

“We want also that when you are driving for Univasa, it helps you to own properties, own land, build their houses so they can look back and say because I drive with Univasa, I was able to own this or that property.

“We keep improving on our service to them and service to the riders who are not left out in the various incentives we are unfolding, but much of the focus is at ensuring that the drivers are comfortable because without them the riders won’t be comfortable.

He said to deal with impact of growing insecurity on the business, for every driver under Univasa, “you must undergo diligent profiling before you are made part of Univasa, aside ensuring your car is in good and safe condition. We keep educating them on good conduct and how to relate with the riders.

“We also educate riders (clients) on security tips. The rider should not be off guard. You should be able to know some tips on how to sense dangers and trigger cancellation of a ride or take appropriate action when the situation demands while on a ride.

“We are also deploying a tracking device not just for security purpose but to as well enhance on and offline services for both drivers and riders, such that even offline, you can call for service and get prompt response.”

Kindly Share This Story: