Dynamic growth of Next365 with Olakunle Soriyan

Since its inception in 2015, Next365 has made a major impact in the lives of all who attend, and Olakunle Soriyan is happy to see his carefully curated event already in the planning stages for the year 2022.

In the words of a regular attendee, “For seven remarkable and unforgettable years I have depended on clarity from the thought leader, futurist, and disruptor Olakunle Soriyan.

“Through Next365, I have planned the last three years to grow my career, net worth, and global relevance. Seven years ago, I was a lad looking for clarity, and today, I advise governments and multi-million-dollar establishments. Indeed, God has gifted man with prescience as an irreplaceable progress instrument.”

The NEXT365 DAYS is a dynamic growth-based strategic fore-sighting event that has taken place every year since 2015. Olakunle Soriyan curates this special event leaving attendees inspired, empowered with usable and transferable clarity. This year 2021 is no exception.

A statement said NEXT365 is an “indaba” inspired by the important conferences held by the IzinDuna of the Zulu and Xhosa people of South Africa.

This conference is like no other anywhere in the world. With prescience, trend-watching and strategic fore-sighting at its core, the indaba aims to reach the heart and soul of people of African descent everywhere, including African and African American visionaries, impact-makers and influencers, entrepreneurs, innovators and everyday people looking for strategic growth.

The 2020 indaba hosted celebrity futurist, Thomas Frey; and the January 2021 event took it a notch higher.

As expected, the indaba featured predictions about 2021 and beyond included vital conversations around the pandemic, foresight into the energy, character and realities of the next 30years, the significance of COVID babies (children, ideas and projects born in 2020 and beyond); borderlessness; technocracy; immigration; innovations, disruptions; the fading and rise of powers; and much more.

40 rhetors and futurists were on deck to keep conversations and predictions flowing, including Olakunle Soriyan, Xerxes Voshmgir, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Dr. Pradip Jamnadas, JJ Omojuwa, Kiya Dowdy Frazier, Roberto Prado, Tiwa Soriyan.

There were also John Obidi, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, Dr Banji Awosika, Fade Ogunro, Adedamola Ladejobi, Zanele Njapha, Fatimah Alimohamed, Laurie Michelle Taylor, Claire Brown, Efe Azino Paul, Vuza Nyathi, Charles Otudor, Amauche Chidozie and Jason Swanson.

Some of the conversation topics included “Driving the Future Post-COVID”, “Thriving Through the Chaos”, “Owners of the Future”, “Digital Shepherding: Cyber is the New War”, and “The Ruckus: 1 of 30, Rise of Covid Babies”. For over four days, attendees got a whole new look at angles designed to spark thought, innovation, and transformation for the next 30years.

The curator of the annual Indaba, Olakunle Soriyan, is an avant-garde energy, completely ahead of his time. PK as he is fondly called by many is the Founder and Chief Knowledge Officer at Kenneth Soriyan Research and Ideas LLC, based out of Dallas, Texas, USA.

According to him, “Our vision is to support 80 million action figures leading the world and shaping culture positively in business, government, media, entertainment, family, education, and religion by 2050.”

With many hats as an iconoclast, futurist, life strategist, global influence consultant, thought leader and visionary, he injects an authentic spirituality and mentorship into his keynote speaking engagements and events that is second to none.

Over the past 20 years, his company has gone to bat helping high impact individuals, families, businesses, organisations, and governments reach their next level of success. He specialises in working only with clients seeking higher levels of influence, newness and the next level.

His impressive portfolio includes working with Fortune 500 companies such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Shell and Total, but Soriyan is also committed to working with Christian leaders and ministries.

When it comes to leadership training and coaching, global influence consulting, public speaking and its monetization, Soriyan is a go-to expert.

“The next 30 years of the human condition will be defined by unprecedented experience on many levels. All thinking heads agree on this.

“Environments like Soriyan’s Indaba are crucial for effective and thorough navigation. We will watch the predictions for 2021 and hopefully underscore its accuracy.”

