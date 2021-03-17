DPR seals 2 filling stations, sanctions 8 for fuel diversion in Kano

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Wednesday, sealed two filling stations in Kano State for dispensing fuel above the N162 approved pump price.

The department also sanctioned eight other stations found to be diverting petroleum products.

Muhammad Makera, Controller Operations, Kano Field Office announced this after the price monitoring and enforcement exercise on Wednesday in Kano.

Makera said that the erring filling stations also violated safety standards.

He noted that the department had adopted proactive measures to ensure compliance with the N162 pump price approved by the Federal Government.

According to him, the department visited 25 fuel service stations during the exercise in the Kano metropolis.

“We are working to enforce compliance so that motorists buy Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, at the official rate.

“Any filling station that is dispensing above the official rate should not be operating.

“As we went around, the trend is quite good, it has achieved over 95 per cent compliance.

“However, we noticed little variations, those dispensing above N162 were forced to reverse to the approved price.

“We are also conducting ‘Specific Gravity Test’ to ascertain the quality of petroleum products as well as Seraphin Measurement to check under-dispensing to customers,’’ he said.

Makera explained that the two stations were sealed for under dispensing fuel and violating the safety issues such as non-provision of proper safety measures.

“He said that the affected stations will remain sealed until they rectify the problems.

“Also, a 24-hour grace was issued to the companies involved in the diversion to bring back the products and discharge at the designated destinations.’’

According to him, the DPR is implementing Minimum Industry Safety Standards for Downstream Operators (MISTDO) for quality assurance and to enhance safety in the sector.

While reiterating commitment to ensure compliance with the standard rules governing the operations of fuel marketers, Makera urged people to report erring stations to the department via a toll-free number – 09053804700.

Vanguard News Nigeria