DPR cautions marketers against unauthorised increase in pump price of petrol

DPR goes hard on illegal gas operators in Kogi, seals off 15 outletsThe Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Bauchi Office, has cautioned petroleum marketers in the state against unauthorised increase in the pump price of  Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol.

Malam Abdullahi Iliyasu, the Operations Controller in the office, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Iliyasu maintained that N162 remains the official pump price per litre of the commodity.

He said the Federal Government has not increase the price of the commodity and warned that any marketer found short changing consumers would be sanctioned appropriately.

The controller said that the department would intensify surveillance across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state to ensure compliance with the existing price regime.

He said that toward this, the office would work closely with relevant stakeholders for effective monitoring of depots and retail outlets for strict compliance with extant rules of the department.

Iliyasu, however, commended the state chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) for its cooperation with the department. (NAN)

