Don’t take back seat in politics, Enugu lawmaker urges youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Enugu State Lawmaker, Dr. Emma Ugwuerua has advocated for youths participation in politics, saying that it enhances development at all facets of human endeavour.

Dr. Ugwuerua, who represents Nsukka West State Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly stated this at Ibagwa-Ani in Ovogovo Development Centre of Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, during the inauguration of the United Ovogovo Youths Forum, weekend.

He added that the functionality, growth and development of any community lies on the youths, adding that their active participation in Politics and governance could be a better means of attracting government presence and provision of social amenities to improve the lots of their people.

The lawmaker who also doubled as the patron of the youths said the rationale for bringing the youths of Ovogovo together was to form a formidable, strong and viable body that could strengthen the unity, and oneness of the people as well as to educate them on the relevance of political participation and governance.

He however advised youths to avoid being misled by those who claim that politics is a dirty game.

According to him, the era of that misconception was over as no meaningful development could be achieved in any community without active involvement in political activities.

“Days were gone when people had misconception of politics, when they regarded it as a “dirty game”. Politics is not a dirty game, rather it is the leeway for promoting the good life of the people through effective and efficient engineering and re-engineering of their economic and social assets.

Some communities are ahead or better than others in development because their youths are actively involved in politics either at the local, state or national level. This is why it is necessary that our youths embrace political activities through active participation”, he said.

Dr. Ugwuerua used the opportunity to thank Governor Ugwuanyi for his good governance, which he said has made democracy dividends available to all the parts of Enugu State.

“Today, there are evidences of democracy dividends everywhere in Enugu State and in the various communities. Our Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi has demonstrated that good governance is the hallmark of democratic government. He has put smiles on the faces of the people of the state through provision of massive infrastructural facilities and human capacity building”, the lawmaker said.

Also in a speech, the Director General of the youth body, Mr. Chimaobi Ezema said the Forum was formed to Foster unity, peace and progress among the people as well as to achieve accelerated development in the area, adding that the youth body would not only create political awareness to the people, but also counsel the youths on the dangers of engaging in the consumption of illicit drugs as well as other heinous activities that could undermine their peaceful co-existence.

READ ALSO:

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Chris Ugwu commended Dr. Ugwuerua and all those behind the formation of the United Ovogovo Youth Forum for their initiative.

He appealed to the members to give maximum support to the Governor of Enugu State, who he said championed good governance and created conducive environment for all in the state. While he also charged them to always rally round their honourable member of the State’s House of Assembly, Dr. Ugwuerua, Mr. Ugwu commended him for lending his support to the youths of Ovogovo to come under one indivisible entity.

The chairman of Nsukka Local Government, Barrister Cosmas Ugwueze said that the successful inauguration of the forum showed that the youths of Ovogovo were truly in support of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration and urged them to see their coming together as a call for duty and sacrifice.

In an acceptance speech, the coordinator of the youths, Mr. Chidi Okoro, on behalf of the members said they would ensure that the purpose of unifying Ovogovo Youths would come to fruition.

He appealed to the PDP stakeholders in the area and the state to support them for a hitch free success.

The occasion attracted people from all walks of life. Among them were the PDP Chairman in Nsukka Local Government, Mr. Fabian Onah, Dame Nkechi Omeje Ogbu, former member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Chijioke Ugwu, Chief of staff, Nsukka Local Government, Mr. Oscar Okwume, SSA to the Enugu State Governor on Environment and the Enugu State President General of the all the autonomous communities President Generals Barrister Paulinus Eze.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: