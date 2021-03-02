Don’t panic, there’s enough fuel to go round, APC tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has assured Nigerians that the country has enough supply of Premium Motor Spirit PMS that could last it for another 40 days, urging them to stop panic buying.

National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja also asked marketers to resist the temptation to hoard fuel.

The statement reads; “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari over the fuel queues noticed in some parts of the country.

“It is an artificial fuel scarcity. We have received assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days. There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices”.

