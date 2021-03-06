Don’t lie on the memory of your mother, she was revered, respected by Fani-Kayode — Hannah tells Precious

Kindly Share This Story:

A middle-aged woman, Hannah Nworgu a family associate to Precious Chikwendu and Chief Femi Fani- Kayode has broken silence on her experience with the former couples while she lived with them.

Hannah said it is important she speaks at this point to free her conscience of any guilt afterwards because she has always prayed for a man who would care and respect her parents the way Chief Fani-Kayode did to precious’ mother until her death.

Recall that Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu appeared in a federal high court sitting in Apo, Abuja seeking custody of their four sons and a monthly 3.5m naira as upkeep for her children after she made series of allegations of abuse and assault against the former aviation minister.

Precious also alleged that on many occasions, her mother had to intervene to rescue her from Chief Fani-Kayode.

Also read:

But in a media chat with Hannah Nworgu, she dismissed such claims of abuse by precious saying such never happened. She said Chief Fani-Kayode respected and honoured the mother-in-law until her death and paid all the medical bills while she was admitted to the hospital.

Hannah told Newsmen that “it will be unfair of me if I continue to keep quiet at this time. My conscience will not allow me to rest and thank God you are asking these questions. It is an opportunity for me to free myself from the bondage of conspiratorial silence in the face of accusations and counter-accusations flying from both FFK and Precious.

“I would have maintained my silence but for the part in Precious’ claim ‘That the respondent (FFK) at the slightest provocation, abuses, beats and assaults me, my late mother and my siblings when they visited’.

“This is a lie from the pit of hell because Precious’ mother (may her gentle soul rest in peace) suffered from cancer and spent her last few months on earth in FFK’s house from where FFK spent fortunes taking care of her and running around for her, from one specialist to another until she succumbed to the illness.

“Even after her death, it was still FFK who practically carried the burden of the burial including the financial burden and still travelled to the South East with Precious’ family for the burial. So how come Precious is now turning around to claim that FFK used to beat that same woman? If that was so, why didn’t Precious raise the allegation before her kinsmen then especially when he was in the mother’s hometown in Umuahia for the burial?

“After the burial, Precious’ family and kinsmen were grateful to FFK. The pictures are still there all over the internet. Did they look like the picture of the burial of a woman usually beaten by his son-in-law before she died?

“I am speaking at this point because I feel it is abhorrent for Precious to use her mother to sell such lies just to score cheap points against a man who was good to her family almost all of whom were living in FFK’s house then.

“This is unfair and I hope there’ll be a way of correcting such an impression, if for nothing else, at least for the sake of the good memory of Precious’ late mother”, she concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: